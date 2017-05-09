'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 News: Bonner Bolton Bids Farewell

"Dancing with the Stars" has bid farewell to another contestant for its 24th season.

(Photo: Facebook/dancingwiththestars)A promotional photo of ABC's reality dance competition, "Dancing with the Stars."

On Monday's (May 8) live episode of the reality dance competition TV series, it was bull rider Bonner Bolton who got eliminated from the contests after performing his two dances of the night with his professional partner, Sharna Burgess.

The most recent episode consisted of two rounds of dance. The first dance is the Pro's Pick. Each pro in the competition got to select a song-and-dance style that they believed best captured the essence of their celebrity partner. The second dance is called a Trio Round but with a twist. The judges selected the other professional dancers that the duos will be performing with.

The top performances for the night came from Normani Kordei and her professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Normani earned a perfect score in the Pro's Pick round and she scored 39 out of 40 in the Trio Round, receiving a total score of 79 out of 80.

The lowest-scoring team for the night is Bolton and Burgess, scoring 30 out of 40 in the Pro's Pick round and 28 out of 40 in the Trio Round. The duo received a total score of 58 out of 80.

Bolton and Burgess performed an Argentine tango for the Pro's Pick round. For the second round, they were joined by "Dancing with the Stars" troupe member Britt Stewart and they danced to the tunes of Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like." However, the performance failed to impress the judges, and the dance partners got eliminated before reaching the semi-finals.

"I was very, very surprised at how far I went. I went further than I ever knew I would," Bolton said after being eliminated, according to People. "I'm so thankful for the journey that I got to take. I found out how far I can really push myself and how much I can take."

"Dancing with the Stars" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.