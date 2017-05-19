'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 news: Finalists announced after shock elimination

Three pairs remain to contend for the "Dancing with the Stars" Mirrorball trophy: Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, David Ross and Lindsay Arnold, and Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonSimone Biles is currently the most decorated gymnast in the United States.

The finalists were confirmed after the shock elimination of Olympian Simone Biles and her partner Sasha Farber. Many fans, as well as the judges, expressed their dismay for the gymnast being booted out of the competition, especially considering that she got perfect scores for both dances in the episode.

The two dances allowed the pair to net a score of 80. In contrast, the other pairs got the following scores: Jennings and Slater got a total score of 77, Kordei and Chmerkovskiy earned 76, and Ross and Arnold scored 70.

Unfortunately, the judges' scores were not enough to bring Biles and Farber to the finals, as the American audience also had a say on who will be the show's finalists. This meant that Ross, who got more text votes than Biles, ended up being part of the finalists despite having the lowest score from the judges.

Aside from her dance skills, Biles made waves on the show when she responded to host Tom Bergeron's comment about why she did not smile despite receiving positive comments from the judges about her performance. She answered, "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals."

Biles took her elimination well. "I thought they were going to pull a Steve Harvey on us," she joked on "Good Morning America."

On a more serious note, she said, "Yes, this is a journey that I've embarked on, and I've done things. I've never danced in heels, never danced with a guy, so I feel like I've won a lot. I've won a friendship for life."

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale will air on May 23, Tuesday, at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.