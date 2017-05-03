'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 News: Kerrigan and Viall Bow Out of Competition in Double-Elimination Night

This week's live broadcast of "Dancing with the Stars" saw a double-elimination as the popular dance competition series inches closer to its season 24 finale.

Facebook/dancingwiththestarsPromotional banner for the dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars.”

With only three weeks left before the conclusive battle that will hail one celebrity dancer and his or her professional dance partner worthy of a mirror ball trophy, the battle has become considerably heated as the seven dancing pairs moved to the groove of music inspired by movie genres in the first half of the episode.

In the end, the best pair, consisting of Normani Kordei and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, gained a perfect score for their Foreign Argentine Tango and also went on to win immunity for the night. Then, after a dance off between the six remaining couples, former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and reality television star Nick Viall, along with their respective pro-partners, Artem Chigvintsev and Peta Murgatroyd, were ultimately eliminated from the competition.

"The whole experience has been amazing," Kerrigan has been quoted as saying after getting eliminated. "Spending it with Artem, this has been fantastic," she added.

On the other hand, Viall, despite showing promising improvements in week seven, also bears no grudge toward the outcome of the competition and even said that the experience of performing on stage on "Dancing with the Stars" has been one of the best he's had in his life.

"It's been incredible," Viall said.

Viall, however, earlier expressed his disappointment following their first half performance, wherein his calves have apparently begun cramping up while he was performing on stage. He claimed to have been dehydrated, and thus, he was not fully in his element while performing the Action Argentine Tango routine he did with his pro-partner Murgatroyd.

Meanwhile, fan favorite Heather Morris, who was previously eliminated despite gaining the season's perfect score, also has nothing but positive things to say about her stint on the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morris said that in this kind of show, one can't really know what's going to happen next.

"So, you know, I was kind of preparing for anything that could happen or come my way," Morris said. "Just be positive and go out the right way," she added.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.