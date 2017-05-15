'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 News: Week 9 Dance Styles Revealed

The 24th season of "Dancing with the Stars" will be having its winner soon, but before anyone can walk away with the Mirrorball trophy, one more of the four remaining teams must be eliminated from the competition.

(Photo: Facebook/dancingwiththestars)A promotional photo of ABC's reality dance competition, "Dancing with the Stars."

According to the International Business Times, the remaining contestants of the dance competition will be performing two routines in the semifinals. The first set will be a judge's challenge in which the contestants will be paired with either Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba or Julianne Hough to perform a routine displaying a particular skill.

For the next set, the pairs will be dancing to a style they have yet to attempt in ABC's dance competition series.

Sasha Farber and Simone Biles will be guided by Carrie Ann for their first routine. They will be performing a jive to "Faith" by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande. This is followed by another routine, with the pair dancing a Rumba to Demi Lovato's song "Skyscraper."

Emma Slater and Rashad Jennings have been paired with Bruno and the pair will be dancing a Rumba to "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Arthur for their first set. For their second dance of the night, they will be performing a Quickstep to "Yes I Can" by Superhumans.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Normani Kordei are working with Len Goodman for their first routine, which will be a Viennese Waltz to "Desperado" by Rihanna. For their second routine, they will be dancing a Jazz routine to Ray Charles' "What a Wonderful World."

Lastly, Lindsay Arnold and David Ross will be working with Julianne in Week 9 of "Dancing with the Stars." They will be performing a Foxtrot to "You Make Me Feel So Young" by Michael Bublé in the first routine, and a Tango to "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran in the second performance of the night.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 24 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.