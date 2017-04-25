'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 News: Which Team Got Eliminated in Week 6 of Season 24?

Week 6 of "Dancing With the Stars" season 24 was a night filled with firsts. Not only did the viewers get to see the first-ever boy band and girl group-themed show, they also witnessed the first perfect score of the season as well as a shocking turn of events during the elimination round.

Facebook/dancingwiththestars A promotional photo for ABC's reality dance competition, "Dancing with the Stars."

During this Monday's episode, the contestants were split into two gendered groups. The men worked with the female professional dancers to come up with a boy band performance while the women did the same thing with the male pros. Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter also made an appearance on the episode as a guest judge, replacing Julianne Hough.

In addition to the group performances, each season 24 celebrity also performed with their professional partners. Each of the remaining eight pairs danced to a song by a girl or boy group. While everyone had a great time watching the performances, the behind-the-scenes footage showed how much pressure is put on the stars' shoulders.

For the first time in several weeks, Heather Morris hit the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The two performed a spectacular Rumba dance to TLC's song "Chasing Waterfalls." Their performance was so impressive and without flaw that they earned the score of 40 out of 40.

Bruno Tonioli at one point told Heather that she "danced like a champion," even going so far as to suggest that her odds of winning are very high. Carrie Ann Inaba, on the other hand, praised Maksim for coming back "grounded," and gushed over their routine.

For the men's team performance, they earned 33 out of 40, while the women got a score of 34 out of 40. However, prior to the team performances, it was revealed that all the guys were safe, which meant the female contestants were left in jeopardy.

At the end of the episode, the first couple announced to be safe out of the four pairs was Simone Biles and Sasha Farber. The next couple revealed to be safe was Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy. In a shocking turn of events, Heather — who danced a "perfect" performance that night — was the one that got sent home.