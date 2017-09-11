'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Spoilers: Season 25 Cast Members Revealed

A former teen pop idol, a violinist, and a few actors make up the new members of "Dancing With the Stars."

On Wednesday, the cast members of the upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars" were revealed on "Good Morning America."

Prior to the announcement, "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott was confirmed as one of the competitors for the Mirrorball trophy. Scott will be joined by Emma Slater.

Actors who have signed up to "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 include "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko, Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold, and Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson.

Next season fans will also see a few athletes including paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy, former NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess, former NFL player Terell Owens with Cheryl Burke, WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev is also part of the cast.

Representing the music industry are violinist Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas, '80s singer Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten, and singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd.

Other cast members are TV personalities such as "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe, and Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Husband and wife Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will be going head to head with each other with the help of newlyweds Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy.

On the same episode of "Good Morning America," Drew Lachey left a video message for his brother, Nick, reminding him of why he needs to win.

"I sure hope you beat Vanessa, because if you don't she is never going to let you hear the end of it," he said.

Drew won with Burke in the second season. This will be the dancer's 20th season.

"Dancing With the Stars" returns for its 25th season on ABC on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.