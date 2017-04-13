'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 4: Rashad Jennings Earns Highest Score; Mr. T Gets Eliminated

The remaining contestants of this year's "Dancing With the Stars" looked back at some of the biggest turning points in their lives by celebrating them through dance in this week's episode titled "Most Memorable Year."

Facebook/dancingwiththestars A promotional photo of ABC's reality dance competition "Dancing With the Stars."

On Monday, April 10, fans of the show got to see Rashad Jennings bring home the first 10s of the season as well as earn the highest score for the night. However, viewers also had to say goodbye to Mr. T in the third elimination of "Dancing With the Stars" season 24.

Mr. T and his partner Kym Herjavec danced the Waltz to "Amazing Grace." The judges complimented the performance for reflecting Mr. T's story and his faith, earning scores of 7-7-7-7 for a total of 28. However, they also ended up getting the lowest scores of the night, which got them eliminated.

Heather Morris earned a place in the top three with a total score of 35 after performing a sharp, crisp and fun Cha Cha routine to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon.

Dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Good Good Father" by Chris Tomlin, Simone Biles and Sasha Farber impressed the judges with an emotional routine and were given a score of 36.

Taking the top spot were Jennings and Emma Slater who impressed the judges with their Contemporary routine to Katy Perry's "Unconditionally." Their total score of 39 earned them the first 10s of the 24th season of the show.

Regarding his performance, Jennings told E! News, "It felt really good to do this number and to dance for my father, and having my whole family here — mom, dad, both of my brothers — the people that were there before all of this...It's just a dream, to be able to play in the NFL."

"All the things that happened, the people that can attest — because a lot of people just see me now — but to have the homegrown, loving family, the reason that I've been able to have unconditional and expression there is what really, really was my tens," he added.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays, 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.