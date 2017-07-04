'Dancing With the Stars' Cast News: Lindsay Arnold Wants Zac Efron as Contestant

(Photo: Facebook/dancingwiththestars) A promotional photo of NBC's reality dance competition "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC's reality dance competition TV series "Dancing with the Stars" will be coming back for a 25th season, and there has been much speculation over which celebrities could be appearing as contestants in the show.

In an interview with Just Jared Jr., professional dancer Lindsay Arnold shared her dream cast for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars," and she revealed that one of the A-list stars that she has always hoped would be a part of the show is Zac Efron. She also added Channing Tatum and Chris Hemsworth to her list for "obvious reasons."

Another celebrity that Arnold would like to be a part of the show is American football athlete Rob Gronkowski.

"I feel like he has such a fun personality and he is an athlete and I have loved working with athletes," Gronkowski said.

Arnold also included "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan on her dream cast list of "Dancing with the Stars" contestants, saying, "He has such a great personality and every time we go to GMA for the DWTS cast announcement he dances around with us and definitely has rhythm. I hope he wants in on the action soon."

As for the more likely celebrities that could appear as contestants of "Dancing with the Stars" season 25, "The Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight that the current "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay could potentially sign on as one of the reality dance competition's contestants just to make a point.

"I think that, because I stirred up a little bit of controversy and it got some backlash towards whoever, I think for sure, she'll go and do Dancing With the Stars now. Just so they can be like, 'See! No, no, no. We do it for The Bachelorettes, too! See! We just did it!'" Bristowe said.

In March, Bristowe blamed "The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss for preventing her from being a part of "Dancing with the Stars" when she was offered a slot back in 2015, and the reality star lamented at the double standards implemented on male and women contestants of the reality TV franchise. While "Bachelorette" stars were hindered from joining the dance competition, "Bachelor" lead stars were not.

"Dancing with the Stars" is expected to return this fall on ABC for its upcoming 25th season.