'Dancing With the Stars' EP Open to White House Castings for Season 25

"Dancing With the Stars" is open for White House castings but executive producer Deena Katz revealed that she plans on working with what they have as of the moment.

Facebook/dancingwiththestars A promotional photo of NBC's reality dance competition "Dancing with the Stars."

This comes after it was rumored that former White House communications director Sean Spicer was in contention to join "Dancing With the Stars" for its 25th season. With this, Katz told CNN not to believe everything they read. However, she said she is open to including former White House staffers for the new season.

"I have one or two slots and I might," she said.

However, Katz stressed that she wants to keep the focus of the show on the dancing and the friendly competition.

"I'm not trying to be political; I'm not trying to push the edge," she explained. "I'm really just trying to let people to escape for two hours."

But Katz did admit that she sometimes jokes about doing a whole show with former White House personalities.

"Dancing With the Stars" has featured political characters in the past including former Texas congressman Tom DeLay and even former Texas governor Rick Perry right after his failed attempt at a presidential run.

Furthermore, the show received quite the heat when they cast controversial Olympian swimmer Ryan Lochte after his scandal in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. With this being said, "Dancing With the Stars" looks like it's not afraid of featuring people that would earn them the public's ire.

Katz is aware of the political tension gripping the country right now and shared that she does not want to offend anyone and just wants everyone to enjoy themselves — even though the idea of increased press and publicity is tempting.

"Part of the reason the show works so well is that everybody is rooting for everybody else. And there shouldn't be any tension and there hasn't been. That's not the kind of environment I'm going to make," she concluded.

"Dancing With the Stars" season 25 will premiere on Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.