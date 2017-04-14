'Dancing with the Stars' Fifth Harmony Performance: Kordei Thanks Group Members for 'Impossible' Cover Performance

The last and most recent episode of "Dancing with the Stars" featured an unforgettable performance from pop girl group Fifth Harmony.

Facebook/dancingwiththestarsA promotional photo of ABC's reality dance competition "Dancing With the Stars."

The performance was done to support one of their members, Normani Kordei, one of this season's contestants who did a number that was dedicated to the most memorable part of her life - joining Fifth Harmony back in 2012.

"My dream when I was a kid was to be Beyoncé," Kordei shared before their performance.

The rest of the girl group members, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui sang a rendition of "Impossible" while Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced a rumba.

Backstage, Kordei expressed how grateful and overwhelmed she was when her own bandmates performed the song for her routine. "It was such a special moment," she shares.

"I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in without these beautiful girls and I recognize that. They make up [for] all of my weaknesses, and I thank them for that," Kordei added.

Her partner, Chmerkovskiy, also recently joined Kordei and the rest of Fifth Harmony during their Asia concert tour and witnessed how the members have a very good friendship with each other. "It's a beautiful thing to see them collectively celebrate each other's individuality," he said.

Before her scores were tallied, Kordei hugged her friends and thanked them for the support and efforts they have shown for her on "Dancing with the Stars."

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy garnered a total score of 32 out of 40 for Monday night's performance, and they are still leading the competition.

Both of them spent the first three weeks of the competition on tour with the rest of Fifth Harmony, practicing their routine and flying to and from Asia in-between "Dancing with the Stars" tapings.

Fifth Harmony once included Camilla Cabello, who left the group last December 2016 to pursue a solo career.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs new episodes every Monday, 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.