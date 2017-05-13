'Dancing With The Stars' News: Artem Chigvintsev's Breakup With 'Chicago Med' Star Torrey DeVitto Confirmed

After a year of being an item, "Dancing with the Stars" star Artem Chigvintsev and "Chicago Med" actress Torrey DeVitto have called it quits. A source close to the former couple has confirmed that the two parted ways about a month ago.

Facebook/dancingwiththestarsPromotional banner for the dance competition series “Dancing with the Stars.”

News about their breakup was first reported by Entertainment Tonight, which caught up with the insider who confirmed their split. According to the source, the reason for their breakup was "nothing dramatic" but had a lot to do with their distance from each other.

"Torrey broke up with him about a month or two ago, and Artem is pretty bummed about it. Torrey was over the relationship and the distance was a lot for them to handle. She has been in Chicago filming Chicago Med while Artem is in Los Angeles for Dancing. Distance was a main factor," revealed the source.

Back in March, Chigvintsev publicly shared a photo of him gazing into the eyes of DeVitto. Prior to that, he also posted photos of them celebrating Valentine's Day in February and enjoying a nature trip in the Central Coast of California in December.

While their candid snaps together are still featured on his Instagram, it looks like the 32-year-old actress has already gotten rid of all their photos together as her Instagram no longer shows a trace of her ex.

Chigvintsev and DeVitto reportedly met when some of their mutual friends set them up on a blind date. In May last year, DeVitto's representative confirmed that the actress had been dating the 34-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" pro and had just entered into a new relationship with him.

Before news about their romantic relationship was confirmed, the two were spotted being affectionate with each other at the Philosophy Hope & Grace Luncheon for Mental Health Month held early last year in Los Angeles.