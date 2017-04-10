'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Fifth Harmony to Perform as Guest Stars

Normani Kordei will be receiving plenty of support from her fellow members of the girl group "Fifth Harmony" as she shares the story of her most memorable year in this week's episode of "Dancing With the Stars."

According to People magazine, Fifth Harmony members Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane will be making an appearance on this Monday's episode of the dance competition. Moreover, a source has confirmed that the girl group will also be performing during the show.

Kordei is expected to pay homage to her breakout year as part of Fifth Harmony. Fans may recall how the group was discovered by Simon Cowell in 2012 on the FOX reality singing competition, "X-Factor."

The singer is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy and they will be performing the rumba to the song "Impossible" — the same song first performed by Fifth Harmony after they were formed during the second season of the "X-Factor."

The past several weeks have been particularly challenging for Kordei, as Fifth Harmony has also been busy touring in Asia. Kordei spent the first three weeks of the dance competition flying to and from Asia in between the live taping of "Dancing With the Stars."

"We've been touring on the other side of the world, so they can't be here in person yet but they text me and have been so supportive as I fly back and forth," Kordei previously told People.

In an interview with Rolling Out earlier this year, Kordei revealed that she would never have auditioned for "X-Factor" if her parents hadn't encouraged her to do so. Hence, some expect that they will be a big part of her most memorable year story.

"I didn't expect to get anything out of it, and now I'm probably in one of the biggest girl groups of all time," Kordei said. "I could never repay my parents for always pushing me and believing in me as much as they did."

"Looking back from 2012 up until now, we've had so much growth. We've been through so much and we've worked our butts off to get to where we are right now, and I just know that we have so much more to offer," she added.

