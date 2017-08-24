'Dancing with the Stars' News: Will Maksim Chmerkovskiy Return for Season 25?

Facebook/Dancing with the Stars "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy has not been in his best state after suffering an injury earlier this year, and now, it is still a question as to whether he will return to the latest season of "Dancing with the Stars."

It was certainly a suprise that Maks returned to the show during seasons 23 and 24 and even his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, came back after giving birth to their son. But with season 25 coming soon, fans are wondering if the Ukrainian-born dancer is ready to return to the dance floor.

In an interview with International Business Times, Maks revealed that a season 25 return is not sure yet due to outside commitments along with his new responsibilities as a father.

"Before this was always a million-dollar question, 'Will Maks return?' But now it's not, it's more of a domestic issue. So, I figure things out on my behalf, and Peta has a team that she consults with, and so they figure out stuff as well. But we obviously prioritize Shai, and it's important to both of us to make sure that our time with him is not being cut into. It's one of my main things that I want to be around all the time, and I see all the things that happen," Maks told the IB Times.

While not directly confirming whether he will return to the show, he did say that if he does end up returning, he would be in it to win it by doing his best. "If I join the show, if I join the season, it's not to skate by and just win the money," he says. "I'm on the season to do my best and maybe win."

The 37-year-old dancer underwent calf surgery back in March following an injury he sustained during season 24, and now, it looks like Maks is going to make a quick recovery especially with the intense workout he is doing in order to get back in shape. He constantly shares his workout journey on his Instagram page.