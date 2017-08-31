'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Cast News: 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Announced as First Celebrity Contestant

Drew Scott, star of the home improvement show "Property Brothers," is heading to the ballroom. The Canadian actor, realtor and entrepreneur is the first cast member to be announced for the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" which is set to return this September.

Facebook/PropertyBrothers Promotional photo for "Property Brothers"

Scott's entry to the dance competition TV series was announced after he made an appearance on "Good Morning America" via satellite from Los Angeles last Wednesday. The 39-year-old realtor will be paired with show's reigning Mirror Ball champion, Emma Slater, who won her first trophy last season with National Football League star Rashad Jennings.

"I'm excited that I can officially announce that I'm joining 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Scott told Entertainment Tonight following the announcement. "It'll be a blast!"

According to Scott, he and Slater have already done two rehearsals together. He added that being an athletic and sporty guy, he likes a challenge, but admitted he has never danced before.

Scott holds a black belt in karate which he and Slater believe will be their secret weapon in the competition.

"We've actually been finding that the coordination and the movement from my karate is actually helping me on the dance floor," he said.

In "Property Brothers," Drew and his identical twin brother Jonathan run a renovation program where they find neglected houses and flip them for a profit. The reality series is produced by Cineflix and airs in the United States via HGTV.

According to the realtor, his brother was also hoping to step into the ballroom this season. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury prevented him from participating so instead of beating his twin, Jonathan will be supporting him.

"Hey, good luck, Drew, on 'Dancing with the Stars,'" Jonathan said in a video. "Just remember, I am the brother with the rhythm, so if you need somebody who is going to show you some of the moves."

"Dancing with the Stars" is set to return on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.