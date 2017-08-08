'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Cast News: Sean Spicer Declines Offer to Compete for Mirrorball Trophy

Sean Spicer was offered to join the cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 25, despite ABC executives being unsure about the positive and negative effects that his appearance would create. The former White House press secretary, however, has declined the offer.

Facebook/dancingwiththestars A promotional photo of ABC's reality dance competition "Dancing with the Stars."

President Donald Trump's former spokesperson has a controversial reputation and the people behind the successful dancing competition were divided whether to take him in or not as his addition could turn people off. On the positive side, it would have been interesting to see him compete with other celebrities.

However, after Spicer's refusal, fans and critics alike will never know how he would have fared in the competition.

"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer and "Dance Mom's" current coach Cheryl Burke said that Spicer would have made it far into the competition.

"The judges on 'Dancing with the Stars' will be child's play compared to what Sean Spicer has gone through at the White House," she told Vanity Fair.

Likewise, another pro dancer, Peta Murgatroyd, told Entertainment Tonight that having Spicer on the dancing competition series would have been fun.

Had Spicer agreed to appear on the show, Murgatroyd, who married fellow dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, still would not have been able to work with him as she is focusing on her baby at this time.

Spicer time in the White House was tumultuous as he was criticized for clashing with members of the press during briefings. He was even spoofed by veteran comedian Melissa McCarthy on "Saturday Night Live."

Meanwhile, "Dancing with the Stars" season 25 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The network has not confirmed anything about the final casting yet but official reveals and announcements are expected to be done in the weeks leading up to the premiere date.