'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 News: ABC Releases First Teaser; More Contestants Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/DancingWithTheStars) Promo image for 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Drew Scott gets his groove on in the latest teaser for "Dancing With the Stars" season 25.

The "Property Brothers" host is the first cast member to officially join the new season of ABC's dancing show. In a new preview clip, Scott meets his partner Emma Slater for the first time. The reigning Mirrorball champion does not waste any time and goes on to teach Scott his routine.

Scott, who will soon tie the knot with his longtime partner Linda Phan, seems eager to come up with his own moves. "I've got to do my big finish," he tells Slater before making a theatrical pose.

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that season 25 will include former NBA star Derek Fisher, "Malcolm in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz, violinist Lindsey Stirling, paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen and actor-singer Jordan Fisher. They will all join previously announced contestants, Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Pros returning for this coming installment are Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy. Mark Ballas and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Bobby Brown has been tapped to compete for season 25 but he reportedly had a change of heart at the last minute. Hollywood.com notes the "Every Little Step" crooner dropped out of the series just before filming was scheduled to start.

The reason behind Brown's decision to back out is still unclear. However, a source claims the 48-year-old's salary for this coming installment influenced his choice to exit the program. "Bobby Brown was originally slated to be on this new season of DWTS, but recently pulled out," said an insider. "There were issues with his contract, and he couldn't come to an agreement with ABC that it would be worth it to do the show."

Brown was married to Whitney Houston in 1992. They went through several issues of drug use and domestic abuse before finally filing for legal separation in April 2007. Houston and Brown shared custody of one daughter named Bobbi Kristina, who died in 2015.

The 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" premieres Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.