'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 News: Nick and Vanessa Lachey to Compete Against Each Other

Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Minnillo-Lachey will be pitted against each other in the season 25 of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

The couple, who have been married since 2011, will reportedly try to win the coveted Mirror Ball trophy against each other and other stars in the next installment of the long-running celebrity dancing competition.

The former 98 Degrees singer met the beauty queen-turned-actress when they were filming for his music video "What's Left of Me" in 2006. They immediately started dating and announced their engagement in November 2010. The couple tied the knot at the British Virgin Islands in July 2011, with their wedding filmed and broadcasted by TLC. They share three children together.

Reports reveal that the Lacheys are the second married couple who were tapped to join the competition. In 2015, actress Alexa PenaVega and her husband, former Nickelodeon star Carlos PenaVega, also competed in "Dancing With the Stars" season 21. Alexa was the first one to be eliminated with her pro partner Mark Ballas during the seventh elimination night, while Carlos and his partner Witney Carson ended their stint in the competition during the eighth elimination.

While the possible partners of both Nick and Vanessa remain under wraps, the names of the 12 pro dancers for the "Dancing With the Stars" season 25 have been unveiled on "Good Morning America" last Thursday. The list includes Carson, Ballas, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sharna Burgess and the defending pro dancer Emma Slater.

The list of celebrity contestants for the upcoming season also remains a secret at the moment, but another report claims that Slater will be paired with "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott. On the other hand, last season's runner up Arnold will be paired with "Hamilton" star Jordan Fisher. The network has yet to confirm any of the speculations.

ABC will air the season 25 premiere of "Dancing With the Stars" on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.