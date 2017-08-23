'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 News: Nikki Bella, 'Property Brothers' Host to Join Series

(Photo: Facebook/dancingwiththestars) A promotional photo of NBC's reality dance competition "Dancing with the Stars."

Two celebrities have reportedly signed on to join "Dancing with the Stars" season 25.

ABC's hit dance competition returns for a new installment next month, and it is shaping up to be an exciting one. Citing an unnamed source, Entertainment Tonight revealed that "Total Bellas" star and pro wrestler Nikki Bella will be joining this season. Also heading to the dance floor is Drew Scott from HGTV's "Property Brothers."

The media outlet reached out to ABC for a comment. However, the network has yet to give any statement since they do not address casting rumors prior to the official announcement.

At the end of 2016, Scott got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan. Scott is best known as the host of HGTV's home remodeling series, "Property Brothers" alongside his twin brother, Jonathan Scott.

The duo work side by side, using their real estate and design skills to help couples search, purchase and completely transform fixer-uppers into beautiful homes. Scott is a real estate expert, while Jonathan is a licensed contractor.

Similar to Scott, Bella also recently got engaged to her boyfriend, John Cena. The 33-year-old competes as a pro wrestler on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and has her own reality show, "Total Bellas." She stars in the program with Brie Bella, her twin sister and fellow WWE Diva Champion.

TV Guide notes that Bella is currently inactive in wrestling because of her back injury. Since "Dancing with the Stars" debuts its new season next month, it's possible that the healing process is almost complete and she can dance the months away on the series. Although Bella and Scott seem to have a lot of similarities, it's worth noting that Bella and her twin are fraternal, while Scott and his twin are identical.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 25 premieres Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.