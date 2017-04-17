'Dancing With the Stars' Week 5 Recap: Simone Biles, Normani Kordei are Winning Princesses at Disney-Themed Night

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and singer Normani Kordei, who exuded Moana and Mulan vibes respectively, have emerged the crowned princesses on "Dancing with the Stars'" fifth week where the pairs were required to deliver Disney-themed performances.

Facebook/dancingwiththestarsA promotional photo of the reality dance competition "Dancing With the Stars."

Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy got an almost perfect score of 39 for their performance, as they danced to the song "I'll Make a Man Out of You." The dancing pair's routine was inspired by the Disney tale "Mulan."

Kordei and Chmerkovskiy enlisted Donny Osmond to actually sing the song live as they took over the dance floor.

According to ABC's recap report, Bruno Tonioli praised Kordei for not losing her "artistry" during the entire dance. Meanwhile, judge Julianne Hough appreciated Kordei's performance for sending a positive message to "every little girl." Carrie Ann Inaba, on the other hand, called the routine "perfection."

Following closely behind Kordei is Simone Biles and dance partner Sasha Farber who were given a total score of 38 for their dance performance inspired by the latest Disney Princess to be introduced, Moana. Hough commented that the routine definitely favored Biles' gymnastic skills.

Unfortunately for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, it was not a magical night for her and her dance floor partner Gleb Savchenko. The reality star was voted out at the end of the show.

Jayne and Savchenko's Viennese Waltz performance was inspired by the movie "Finding Dory." Dancing to the music of "Unforgettable," the pair was given an ample 32 points. Len Goodman commented, as ABC recounted, that the dance was "terrific" and praised its "flow and movement."

Generally, Jayne and Savchenko received positive remarks from the judges. Each judges gave the pair eight points. However, this was not enough to convince the voters to save them on Monday night.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.