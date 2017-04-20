'Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony' Update: New Ultimates Revealed

A batch of exciting new characters is making their way to the hit adventure visual novel video game, "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony."

(Photo: Nis America)A screenshot of "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony."

As patrons of the franchise would expect in the game, these new additions are all Ultimates beginning with the Ultimate Robot named K1-B0 or Keebo.

Although this "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" newcomer is a droid, he is able to live and develop like a normal teenage human, thanks to his recording functions and hyper-advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

Despite this, however, his robot nature gives him the tendency to fail to see the subtle nuances of human interaction, which is why even his well-meaning and innocent comments put him up the creek.

The "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" addition is overall respectful and earnest, but he is sensitive to the issue of robophobia or the discrimination and prejudice toward robots like him.

Joining Keebo in "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" is the gentlemanly and strong Ultimate Entomologist named Gonta Gokuhara, a pacifist who has not killed any living thing including insects.

He spent his formative years raised by wolves after being lost in the forest for a decade, which allowed him to gain the ability to speak to animals, but also difficulty in communicating with students his age.

"Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" is also set to welcome the Ultimate Detective, Shuichi Saihara, who gained his Ultimate designation after solving a murder before a police did.

Before that, he was a young apprentice detective that helped his uncle with small time cases such as cheating couples. He is a bit insecure and he believes his solving of the murder was just luck.

The final character in the list joining "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" is the Ultimate Cosplayer named Tsumugi Shirogane. She is extremely famous having earned major sponsorships from various companies.

For this "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" newcomer, it is more about making the costume than wearing it, but she ends up donning the garb anyway instead of watching those cosplayers who are in it for glory wear her creations.

Tsumugi is a bit reserved and studious, but becomes very passionate and outspoken when cosplay is the subject of the conversation.

Fans in North America and Europe will see this group in action when "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" releases on the PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on Sept. 26 and 29, respectively.