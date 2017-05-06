'Danganronpa V3' New Characters News: An Astronaut, Magician and More Ultimates Named

A new bunch of Ultimates that fans will meet in "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" have been revealed. This new batch includes eight characters.

(Photo: Nis America)A screenshot of "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony."

First on the list is the "calm, collected and intelligent" anthropologist named Korekiyo Shinguji, whose travels around the world made him appreciate the "beauty of humanity." This made him curious about his classmates, who he observes in ways that come across as unnerving to some.

"Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" will also introduce Tenko Chabashira, a martial artist who practices Neo-Aikido, which she developed with her master.

One thing to know about Tenko is that she despises men and considers them as "male degenerates." They would want to lay off on complimenting her unless they want to get beat up.

The next "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" Ultimate is Kirumi Tojo, a "calm [and] dignified" who works as a part time maid. Boasting sound mind and physical fitness, she "embodies the philosophy of self-devotion." Serving people has become her instinct, but she refuses to take requests from corrupt people.

"Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" is also bringing in "a hostile misanthrope of few words" named Maki Harukawa, who is given no choice but to work as a child caregiver despite not being able to stand kids.

The game also has a character by the name Ryoma Hoshi, a pro on tennis but was sentenced to death after using his skills to kill members of a crime syndicate. He looks way older for his age and remains composed in the face of life and death situations.

In "Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony," players will also meet Kaito Momota, an astronaut who forged documents to be able to take the astronaut training program, which he passed, making him the first teenager to do so.

What he did was eventually discovered, but he remained a cadet due to his unorthodox methods. Kaito is all about pushing the limits and being willing to be a little reckless to reach his dreams.

"Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" will also have a magician in Himiko Yumeno. A recipient of the Magician of the Year award, she claims her magic is real, but her fans believe she is just that good. Another thing about Himiko is that she is extremely lazy.

Last but not the least is Angie Yonaga, a devout artist who believes that the island god Atua is always by her side to guide her. She is upbeat and tends to speak on Atua's behalf and even asks blood sacrifices for the god.

"Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony" will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC in North America on Sept. 26, and in Europe on Sept. 29.