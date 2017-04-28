'Danger Zone' Gameplay News: Developers Maintain Upcoming Game Is Not the Same as 'Burnout'

In a recent interview, the developers of the upcoming title "Danger Zone" reiterate that it is not the same video game as "Burnout."

Facebook/threefieldsentertainmentPromotional image for "Danger Zone."

"Danger Zone" is being developed by independent studio Three Fields Entertainment which was established by Alex Ward and Fiona Sperry. The two originally came from the Electronic Arts-owned Criterion Games, the company that gave gamers "Burnout."

Ward and Sperry both contributed a lot to the "Burnout" franchise until they left the company in 2014 and subsequently founded Three Fields Entertainment.

In a Eurogamer report, some say the upcoming game "Danger Zone" is possibly Three Fields Entertainment's response to a widely requested continuation of the "Burnout" franchise on newer consoles.

The same report even tagged "Danger Zone" as a "spiritual successor" to "Burnout's" Crash Mode. However, Ward told Eurogamer: "It's not the same game as it was. So if you think, oh we've just knocked out what we did a long time ago, we haven't."

However, Sperry took a different tone in a news release (via Polygon), saying: "We are going back to our roots by creating a game in a genre we are truly passionate about. Danger Zone takes what made the Crash Mode featured in 2004's Burnout 3: Takedown so popular and transforms it into an all-new car-crashing, arcade-style puzzle game."

"Danger Zone" features a setting of a virtual Crash Testing Facility. Even the game's official description admits that the upcoming title's takeaway is the familiar genre of 3D vehicle destruction mechanics.

Players of "Danger Zone" will get to simulate the activities of a Crash Test driver with the objective of passing through 20 distinct crash tests. The game will also feature a Leaderboard that will enable players to see their actual standing against their friends and other players from around the globe.

"Danger Zone" is out in May on PC and PlayStation 4.