Daniel Day-Lewis News: Actor With $50 Million Net Worth Announces Retirement

Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis could be planning to go out on top, as the "Lincoln" actor announces his retirement during what could still be considered the prime of his career. How much is the 60-year-old actor worth when he steps back from acting?

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniDaniel Day Lewis accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Lincoln," at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013. Day Lewis is the first actor to win three best actor Oscars.

The acclaimed English actor is worth about $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He will have built quite the retirement fund by the time he steps back from acting by the end of the year. Day-Lewis has already announced his retirement via his spokesperson on Tuesday, June 20.

The three-time Academyt Award-winner will be enjoying his later years in leisure after a final film, according to a statement delivered by his spokeswoman Leslee Dart. "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," Hart said, as quoted by Variety.

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject," the spokesperson continued, declining to offer a reason for the actor's retirement.

Day-Lewis' achievement of winning three best actor Oscar titles have been unmatched to this day. His accolades came with his leading roles in Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" as the titular president, as well as his turn as a greedy entrepreneur in "There Will Be Blood." He also got the best actor award as Christy Brown in "My Left Foot."

What is notable about his net worth is that the prolific actor has built his value almost exclusively through acting. The actor has been plying his craft since the 1970's and has hardly appeared in commercials or endorsements, according to Heavy.

The actor has been notoriously picky with his roles but has made up for it with an unparalleled dedication that has built his name over the years.