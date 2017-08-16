'Daredevil' Season 3 News: Charlie Cox Hoping for a Black Widow Appearance

Facebook/Avengers Charlie Cox wants Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character to be a part of "Daredevil" season 3.

After expressing that he wants Bullseye to be his Matt Murdock/Daredevil's main villain in the upcoming season 3 of "Daredevil," Charlie Cox has recently said that he also wants Scarlett Johansson to be a part of his Marvel series on Netflix as his character's new love interest.

While "Daredevil" season 3 is not expected to arrive earlier than next year, fans are already speculating as to what its story will offer. However, if Cox had his way on how the story of "Daredevil" season 3 should go, the next installment of the Netflix Marvel series would include Johansson's Black Widow character.

According to reports, Cox said in a recent interview that he wants "Daredevil" season 3 to be faithful to its comic book origins. As Matt Murdock and Natasha Romanova/Black Widow dated in the comic books incarnation of his character, Cox expressed his desire to have Johansson, who played the character in the "Avengers" movies, to appear in the next season of "Daredevil."

While Johansson's appearance in "Daredevil" season 3 is nothing short of exciting, it remains unclear whether it will happen or not. After all, in an interview with Anthony Mackie, who played the role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in the "Avengers" movies, it was revealed that a TV-Movie crossover is unlikely to happen.

"Different universes, different worlds, different companies, different designs. (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige is very specific about how he wants the Marvel Universe to be seen in the film world. It wouldn't work. It wouldn't work at all," Mackie told ScreenGeek back in March.

While bringing the big-screen Black Widow into the small screen for a crossover is a sort of crying for the moon, there seems to be no problem in bringing Bullseye into the world of Matt Murdock as the character has not yet been featured in any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie yet. However, even though Cox himself said in an interview last year that he can't imagine ending his Matt Murdock/Daredevil stint without having to face the said villain, no one outside the production of "Daredevil" season 3 can tell for now if it can happen.

"It would be great to have him (Bullseye) around at some point. Who would play that part I have no idea but I just think there's such an interesting, rich character there," Cox told Screen Rant last year.

Netflix has yet to attach an exact release date for "Daredevil" season 3, although the series is expected to return next year.