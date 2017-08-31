'Daredevil' Season 3 News: Charlie Cox Opens Up About New Installment; Who Will Be the New Villain?

(Photo: Netflix) A promotional still from "Daredevil."

Charlie Cox recently shared his hopes for the third installment of "Daredevil."

Fans are well aware that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is known for dealing with everything on his own. However, being forced into a situation where he had to consider other people's decisions is a huge eye-opener for him.

In a recent interview with Collider, the English actor discussed his hopes for his character after the events in "The Defenders." Cox noted that he wants Matt to open himself up more to those who are close to him.

"I don't know what they're thinking or planning for Season 3. I'd like to see the relationship with Karen figure itself out," he said. "I'd like Matt to be able to find that vulnerability that is required, in order to be honest, up front and vulnerable with someone that he cares greatly about."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that Marvel villain Sin-Eater will be the next Big Bad in "Daredevil." An alleged casting call for an antagonist in the Netflix drama is making the rounds online, and it suggests that Sin-Eater is making his way to Hell's Kitchen soon.

"[STEVE] 28–35, 5'9–6'1, Open ethnicity. An athletic but socially awkward FBI Agent, needs structure and rules to suppress the darkness inside himself. Athletic with medium build, responsible and resourceful, hair trigger temper. SERIES REGULAR," reads the character description first reported by That Hashtag Show.

Nothing is set in stone yet but as Cinemablend points out, Sin-Eater's origin story works well in the "Defenders" universe. Sin-Eater aka Stanley Carter is a former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. who achieved superhuman-level of strength after being the subject of a failed experiment. He is known for his mask and shotgun, which he uses to murder influential and powerful New Yorkers whom he thinks have committed "sins."

The third season of "Daredevil" is expected to premiere 2018 on Netflix.