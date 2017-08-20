'Daredevil' Season 3 News, Release Date: Production Kicks off October in New York

Facebook/Daredevil "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox wants a new romance for his character in season 3.

The third installment of "Daredevil" is set to arrive next year and reports claim that production for it will kick off soon.

Season 3 of "Daredevil" will reportedly be released almost alongside "Jessica Jones'" and "Luke Cage's" second installments. And while updates about the new season of Matt Murdock's solo series remain scarce, recent reports suggest that it will finally start filming its upcoming season in a couple of months.

MCU Exchange reported that production for "Daredevil" season 3 will start in late October in New York. Since the schedule is said to be around the same time as Halloween, it remains to be seen whether or not the said holiday will play into the setting or time frame of the upcoming installment.

The production for "Daredevil's" third season should have started a little sooner, but Marvel and Netflix had to hold it off due to time constraints. Filming for season 2 of both "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage" are currently underway, and although the two series will reportedly be released around the same time as "Daredevil" season 3, their premiere dates will come a little earlier.

Netflix confirmed the renewal of "Daredevil" at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con. The announcement did not come as a surprise for fans, especially since the first two seasons of the series were both a success. The debut season of the show received quite the hype as it successfully brought a TV version of Matt, aka Daredevil, that was very faithful to the character in the comic book. For its sophomore season, the series did not disappoint its fans as it ushered in fan-favorite characters Frank Castle/The Punisher and Elektra into the show.

Although fans will have to wait until next year for "Daredevil" season 3, they can still catch Charlie Cox as he reprised his role as Matt in "The Defenders," where he teamed up with Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the Iron Fist.

"The Defenders" premiered on Netflix on Aug. 18.