'Daredevil' Season 3 Plot, Cast Rumors: Will Scarlett Johansson Appear as Black Widow? [VIDEO]

"Daredevil" star Charlie Cox is hoping to ramp up the third season of the Marvel show on Netflix with a new romance. His idea involves adding Scarlett Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Cox expressed that he would like to see Black Widow in "Daredevil" season 3 during an interview for his other Marvel show, "The Defenders." Cox had good reasons why he would like the character in the show.

Apparently, Daredevil and the Black Widow dated in the comic books that the series is based on. Since Johannson already plays her in the Marvel movies, then why not have her in the TV series as well?

His co-star Finn Jones (Iron Fist) agreed that Johansson would be a great addition to "Daredevil."

Cox's wish, however, might not come true as the TV world and the MCU are separate. But this has not been the first time Cox broached the idea of having characters from two creative worlds converge.

In 2016, he told Screen Geek that he would like Daredevil and Foggy (Elden Henson) to work with the cast of "Guardians of the Galaxy," which is headlined by Chris Pratt. The actor is a good friend of Cox's in real life.

"Sadly, Elden and myself have not been invited to the conversations that take place where they make those decisions," Cox said. "So, until we are invited to those conversations, we have no idea what's going to happen."

The third season of "Daredevil" will begin filming later this year. The new story will happen after the events of "The Defenders," which will finally stream on Netflix this August.

"Daredevil" also stars Deborah Ann Woll (Karen), Rosario Dawson (Claire), Elodie Yung (Elektra), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin), Toby Leonard Moore, Vondie Curtis-Hall (Ben), Stephen Rider (Blake) and Scott Glenn (Stick). The show launched on the streaming site in 2015 as the first Marvel series on Netflix. It was well-received by viewers and critics alike.