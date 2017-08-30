'Daredevil' Season 3 Plot News, Air Date: Charlie Cox Weighs in on 'Born Again' Arc for New Season

Facebook/Daredevil 'Daredevil' season 3 will begin production in October.

After saving New York City with his newfound allies in "The Defenders," Matt Murdock will next be seen in season 3 of Marvel's "Daredevil." But what does the new cycle have in store for him?

Things seemed pretty bleak at first for Matt when he seemingly perished in "The Defenders," but it was soon revealed that he had survived. The aftermath, however, took a physical toll on him and he was found in the care of nuns.

Charlie Cox, who plays the titular superhero in Marvel's Netflix universe, sat down with The Hollywood Reporter recently and talked about what lies ahead for his character.

"I don't know what it means for season three, going forward for Matt," Cox said. "It obviously presents him with some pretty interesting options when he reengages with life."

Right now, it is unknown how Matt managed to live through the entire ordeal, though many believe that the details will probably be explored in the third season.

There has also been some speculation that season 3 of "Daredevil" will follow the "Born Again" arc presented in the comic books, especially with "The Defenders" ending in such a familiar way. Should the arc be depicted in the upcoming season, though, Cox believes it will not be to a T.

"That would be great. Having said that, I know we don't tend to follow any story blueprints too closely, because if you do, then you become a foregone conclusion," the actor said. "There may be elements from Born Again, but I'm sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well."

And while "Daredevil" season 3 is a go, it remains to be seen whether Matt will reunite with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones). Marvel and Netflix have yet to commission a second season.

Production on "Daredevil" season 3 is scheduled to commence in October. No release date has been announced thus far.