'Daredevil' Season 3: Matt Murdock's Defenders Team-up

In "Daredevil" season 3, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) would have been working with the Defenders for a while, but this might not be the only team-up The Man Without Fear might find himself in.

It has been made clear in the past that Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel TV are two very different things and Cox knows that very well.

However, Clark Gregg being in both as Agent Coulson has the actor hoping that the same can be done for Daredevil. During a chat with Boogaloo Radio, he said that with Gregg in the Avengers, why not Daredevil as well.

Cox went on to reveal that "just for interest," he read the "Civil War" story in the comics before the movie came out as he was asked often about how the tone of "Daredevil" will allow it to "co-exist" in one of the "Avengers" films.

"And I went back and had a look to see how the comics approached it and you know, Daredevil can't compete with those guys," he explained.

"He's a street hero and he doesn't have superpowers in the same way but his role as a device within Civil War is really effective and he maintains his character. So I think he could have worked so who knows. Maybe one day," Cox said.

At the moment, Matt Murdock is not lined up for any team-up other than the one with Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) as the Defenders.

He will then be back for another year of mayhem and The Hand troubles in "Daredevil" season 3, which the actor confirmed in the same radio interview will start filming this year.

After the release of its second season March last year, "Daredevil" was sidelined by Netflix for other Marvel adaptations, namely "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist" and "Defenders."

It was given a 2018 release date and since production will kick off this year, "Daredevil" season 3 should make it to its target launch date next year. Whether it will arrive early in the year like the first two seasons or not remains to be seen at the moment.