'Daredevil' Season 3 Release Date, News: Karen and Matt May Finally Ignite a Romantic Arc, Theory Suggests

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Comic book fans know very well that Matt Murdock and Karen Page found love in each other's arms at some point in the "Daredevil" series. However, new rumors suggest that the same arc will potentially be adapted into "Daredevil" season 3.

FACEBOOK/Marvel's Daredevil'Daredevil' season 3 may see Karen and Matt in a romantic storyline, new reports suggest.

Matt/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) may be in a tight spot when the third installment of "Daredevil" releases. The International Business Times suggest that if Matt decides to tell the entire truth about his identity to Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), things may take a good turn for the characters.

While a romantic storyline between Karen and Matt will definitely excite fans, there are some issues that the couple will most likely face if ever they become lovers in "Daredevil" season 3.

One of the apparent issues that the two may face if they become a couple is trust. As depicted in the second season of the hit Netflix series, Matt isn't the only one who has secrets. It turns out that Karen also some skeletons in her closet. If the two keep hiding secrets from the other, their relationship may turn sour, especially if the truth is revealed in the end.

Woll is said to have commented on Karen and Matt's relationship. According to the same International Business Times report, the actress said, "There's always going to be this distance because she's not being fully honest with him, and he's not being fully honest with her."

Meanwhile, fans are all over the idea that Vincent D'Onofrio will be part of "Daredevil" season 3. The actor recently gave his thoughts on his character's potential comeback to the series. Speaking with Collider, D'Onofrio said of Kingpin's possible return, "I know he will come back, I just don't know when."

Marvel and Netflix have yet to announce whether Kingpin will be part of the upcoming season and if Matt and Karen will finally fall in love in "Daredevil" season 3. On the other hand, fans are still looking forward to the release of the new episodes.

There is no specific release date announced for the upcoming installment yet but some speculate that the series will return in 2018. Netflix's Marvel series lineup for this year is packed and there may be no place for "Daredevil" at the moment.