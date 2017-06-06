'Daredevil' Season 3 Release Date News: Netflix to Debut New Installment in 2018?

The blind vigilante of Hell's Kitchen will return in 2018 if the new report about the premiere of "Daredevil" season 3 turns out to be true.

facebook/Daredevil Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) returns to Hell's Kitchen for "Daredevil" season 3.

Entertainment Weekly released a video that compiled all the release dates of the upcoming Marvel-based TV shows in the coming years. This included Netflix's upcoming miniseries, "The Defenders," that features a team of superheroes in New York City, where Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) will work with Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The crossover web series will be released by Netflix on Aug. 18. After that, Murdoch will once again go back to fight the lawless elements in Hell's Kitchen when the streaming service drops the third season of "Daredevil" sometime in 2018.

While Marvel and Netflix have yet to confirm the said release date, Cox reportedly said in an interview with the Film and Telly Stuff with Luke and Al radio show that he will be back on the set of "Daredevil" to shoot the third installment of the superhero series. However, he did not provide additional details about the show's upcoming season.

Aside from "Daredevil" season 3, Netflix will also release "Jessica Jones" season 2 and "Luke Cage" season 2 in 2018. Other Marvel TV series that will premiere in the same year include "Cloak and Dagger" and "New Warriors" on Freeform, "The Runaways" on Hulu, as well as the second season of "Legion" and the animated version of "Deadpool" on FX.

Meanwhile, there are several Marvel TV shows that will be released on various networks in 2017 aside from "The Defenders" such as "Inhumans" on ABC, "The Gifted" on FOX, as well as "The Punisher" on Netflix.

Casting news and other details about the third season of "Daredevil" are expected to be announced by the studio and the streaming service in the coming days or weeks.