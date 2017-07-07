'Daredevil' Season 3 Rumors: Father Lantom to Reconnect Matt Murdock to His Spiritual Side

Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil Marvel's "Daredevil" is rumored to begin filming after the arrival of "The Defenders" next month.

While Netflix has yet to officially announce the release date of "Daredevil" season 3, rumors claim that the upcoming season of the Marvel series on the streaming platform will usher back Peter McRobbie's Father Lantom, who is said to reconnect Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) to his spirituality.

There is no denying that "Daredevil" season 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Netflix series. While Matt Murdock is slated to return to the small screen via another upcoming Marvel series on Netflix, "The Defenders," this August, many are still eager to see the next installment of the blind lawyer-superhero's standalone series feature.

According to reports, "Daredevil" season 3 will enter production after the arrival of "The Defenders." However, even before the cameras start grinding for the next season of the Netflix series, there are already rumors claiming that a season 1 character may return for more exposure in "Daredevil" season 3: Father Lantom.

To recall, Father Lantom was instrumental in Matt Murdock's life in season 1 as he helped him fight his inner demons. While the character had several more appearances in the series after its season 1, he still did not get enough screen time. However, it is now suspected that Father Lantom will be given substantial exposure in "Daredevil" season 3 as he might be instrumental once more in reconnecting Matt Murdock to his spiritual side.

Apart from possibly bringing back Father Lantom, "Daredevil" season 3 is also expected to introduce new faces to the series. After all, as a relatively new TV series, there are still a lot of characters from the comic book counterpart of "Daredevil" that have yet to appear on its live-action TV series adaptation.

Among the many characters identified with Daredevil, though, one that fans are hoping to see in the series is Bullseye. After all, among the many villains that Matt Murdock faces in the comic books, Bullseye is one of the vilest and most hated. Recognizing the significance of the villain in the adventures of Matt Murdock, Cox even said in an interview last year that he can't imagine ending his stint as Daredevil without going against Bullseye.

"If we are fortunate enough to continue making the 'Daredevil' series, I can't imagine doing a run of 'Daredevil' where Bullseye doesn't show up at some point. It would be great to have him around at some point. Who would play that part I have no idea but I just think there's such an interesting, rich character there, and also of course, the history that Bullseye has with Karen Page is an interesting dynamic. When you read the comics it's etched in a 'Daredevil' memory all that stuff," Cox told Screenrant last year.

Will "Daredevil" season 3 feature Bullseye as the main villain?

Fans can only speculate for now.