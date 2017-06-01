'Daredevil' Season 3 Rumors: Netflix Series to Arrive Second Half of 2018?

While Charlie Cox has previously said in an interview that "Daredevil 3" is expected to begin filming later this year, reports claim that the Netflix series may not arrive earlier than the second half of 2018.

Facebook/DaredevilRumors claim that "Daredevil" season 3 may arrive either June or July 2018.

There is no questioning that "Daredevil" is one of the most successful Netflix series. Despite the popularity of the series, though, it remains unknown as to when it will return for its third season.

However, according to recent reports, while Cox, who breathes life to Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the series, revealed in a prior interview that filming of the Marvel Netflix superhero series may kick off later this year, it is said that it is likely for the latest installment of the series to become available for streaming around June or July 2018.

It is not only the release date of "Daredevil" season 3 that is uncertain, though, as its main big bad is still a mystery at this point in time as well. Earlier reports suggest that "Daredevil" season 3 will take place after the events of another Marvel superhero series on Netflix, "The Defenders," which also involves Cox's Matt Murdock character. As "The Defenders" is not slated to arrive earlier than August 18 this year, it remains unknown who "Daredevil" season 3's main antagonist will be.

While some believe that it is likely for Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin character to return, there are some who suspect that the next season of "Daredevil" may finally feature Matt Murdock's greatest adversary, Bullseye. After all, it was no less than Cox himself who said in a previous interview that he cannot imagine himself playing his character without going against the said villain.

"If we are fortunate enough to continue making the 'Daredevil' series, I can't imagine doing a run of 'Daredevil' where Bullseye doesn't show up at some point. It would be great to have him around at some point," Cox said in an interview with Screen Rant last year.