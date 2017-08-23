'Daredevil' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Karen Page Reveal Matthew Murdock's Secret?

Following "The Defenders'" solid debut on Netflix, fans are now wondering how the show will affect the stories of each respective hero. The first season of "The Defenders" saw Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist deal with the Hand, an enemy Matt Murdock has been facing since the first season of "Daredevil."

Facebook/Marvel's Daredevil Marvel's "Daredevil" is rumored to begin filming after the arrival of "The Defenders" next month.

The final scene of "The Defenders" showed Matt Murdock's body bruised and heavily bandaged. It was an image that seemed similar to the Daredevil's "Born Again" arc, written by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox spoke about Daredevil's fate and what's coming in "Daredevil" season 3.

It's possible that the third season of "Daredevil" will deal with Matthew Murdock starting with a clean slate. After all, he's been wanting to have a fresh start at the beginning of "The Defenders" and heavily contemplating on letting go of the vigilante aspect of his life.

However, Cox said he personally thinks it's unlikely that Matthew Murdock will completely rid himself of his life as Daredevil. "At some point, one of two things is going to happen: either he's going to embrace it in a way he never has before, or he's going to continue to fight it. But at some point, 'it' will probably win over," Cox said.

Cox also addressed the possibility of "Daredevil" season 3 following the "Born Again" arc from the comics. He said, "That's such an amazing story. Everyone who loves Daredevil loves 'Born Again.'"

In the "Born Again" comic books, Karen Page, the former secretary at the Nelson and Murdock law firm, hits rock bottom. Now a drug addict, Karen sells Matt's Daredevil secret in exchange for some heroin, CBR reported. This information finds its way to Wilson Fisk, whom Matt sent to prison in "Daredevil" season 1.