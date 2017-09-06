'Dark Matter' Cancellation News: Syfy Closes Curtain on Series After Three Seasons

Facebook/DarkMatterSeries A promotional image for "Dark Matter" season 3.

After three seasons, Syfy has confirmed they are closing the curtains on one of their hit shows, "Dark Matter."

The third season of "Dark Matter" just concluded in late August.

Series co-creator Joseph Mallozzi confirmed the news through his official blog and said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm the news. Syfy has cancelled Dark Matter after three seasons. To say that I'm incredibly disappointed would be an understatement."

Mallozzi did not provide further details and comments on Syfy's decision in the same blog post. However, he promised to do so "in a future blog entry."

In the blog post written last week, Mallozzi focused on thanking the show's cast and crew. The show creator said: "I just want to extend a heartfelt thanks to my amazing crew, my wonderful cast, and to all of you, our incredible fans."

Mallozzi ended his blog post by saying: "You all deserved better."

While the viewership ratings of "Dark Matter" season 3 fluctuated, the show remains to have an undeniably loyal fan base.

Following the cancellation, "Dark Matter" fans launched a campaign proposing that the show be absorbed by Netflix. Fans have also started an online petition to renew the show.

As of this writing, fans also rallied on Mallozzi's blog comments section to express their disappointment over the show's cancellation. One commenter said: "I'm crushed – 'Dark Matter' was one of the few shows on television I looked forward to, and one of the rare things on SyFy that I could actually take seriously and care about."

Given the major cliffhanger fans saw in the season 3 finale, it can be said that the news of the cancellation also came as a shock to the show creators and cast of "Dark Matter."

"Dark Matter" is sci-fi series based on a comic book written by Mallozzi and Paul Mullie, who is also a co-creator of the TV adaptation.

Its plot focused on the adventures of six crewmates who woke up in stasis pods without any recollection of their past and identities, which is why they were literally named as One (Marc Bendavid), Two (Melissa O'Neil), Three (Anthony Lemke), Four (Alex Mallari Jr.), Five (Jodelle Ferland), and Six (Roger Cross). Their names were based on the order in which they came out of their pods.