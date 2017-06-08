'Dark Matter' Season 3 Air Date, Spoilers: Raza Crew Members Get Spread Apart but Eventually Find Each Other Again in Back-to-Back Premiere

Syfy's hit space saga "Dark Matter" is coming back this summer for a 13-episode third season, and the upcoming back-to-back premiere episodes will be wasting no time at all in picking up where the previous season has left off.

Facebook/darkmatterseriesPromotional banner for the third season of Syfy's space opera, "Dark Matter," premiering on Friday, June 9.

The second season ended with the explosion of station shuttle EOS-7 that left every character's' fate in question. Luckily, everyone seems to have survived, although spread apart and caught in varying stages of distress, aside from quite possibly facing a brand-new enemy.

In an interview with TV, Eh?, actor Anthony Lemke, who plays armaments specialist Three, said that it's been an evolution since the series' first season. While season 1 saw the crew members of Raza cloistered too close together that everybody's almost always shown in each scene, season 3 will be ushering in a different adventure for everyone.

"We tend to be on more isolated journeys than we were in the previous two seasons," Lemke said.

According to the official synopses for the back-to-back premiere episodes, the first hour will find the survivors of the EOS-7 explosion fighting to stay alive while also trying to find their way back to the rest of the crew.

And it seems that they will succeed in this initial endeavor because, by the second hour, the reunited crew members of the Raza will now be working together to target an Ishida research station in an attempt to retrieve the Blink Drive.

An advance preview by Spoiler TV teases that fans can expect multiple life or death situations, some unlikely friendships being forged, and an ordeal potentially altering one character for good. Both the first and second episodes will also be ending on pivotal moments, but the one that concludes the first half will get no real resolution in the second half, and may quite possibly be a running mystery that will gradually be resolved as the season progresses.

"Dark Matter" season 3 premieres on Friday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Syfy. Fans can watch a trailer for the upcoming season below.