'Dark Matter' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Raza Crew to Get Caught in a War for Independence in 'Welcome to the Revolution'

Are the members of the Raza crew about to revolt for the sake of helping out a colony on the next episode of Syfy's science-fiction series "Dark Matter?"

Facebook/darkmatterseriesA screenshot taken from Syfy’s science fiction series “Dark Matter,” featuring Two (Melissa O’Neil) and Six (Roger Cross).

A sneak peek from the upcoming episode seems to suggest it as Two (Melissa O'Neil) and Six (Roger Cross) are seen talking about possibly lending a helping hand in a territorial dispute that's been plaguing a particular colony. Six wants to help out, but Two adamantly refuses to sign on, saying how they have tried and proven themselves to be "terrible heroes" time and time again.

Facebook/darkmatterseries

However, Six insists that they should at least consider it for the sake of helping out and doing the right thing. Besides, the colonies that they would help may provide them assistance in the future should they need it. From a practical standpoint, helping out as many colonies as possible also adds to their resources for supplies, information, safe haven, and even ammunitions in their future endeavors.

Six adds that considering this, the benefits far outweighs the risks. However, before Two can respond, an explosion rocks the place that they're in. Will this sudden violence finally change Two's mind about providing help to this particular colony? Or will it only convince her further that the Raza crew has nothing to do with whatever is happening around them and should just leave while they're ahead?

The official synopsis for the episode further reveals that the crew will be receiving a distress call from a former ally, which is the very reason why they will be finding themselves caught in the middle of a colony's fight for independence. Will Six ever manage to convince Two to put her doubts aside and make a stand? Does their former ally have anything to do with the ongoing war? Will they ever be able to find who or what they are looking for before the warring parties end up blowing the entire place to dust?

"Dark Matter" season 3 episode 3, titled "Welcome to the Revolution," airs on Friday, June 16, at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.