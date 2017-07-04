'Dark Matter' Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers: The Search for the Missing File

Facebook/DarkMatterSeries A promotional image for "Dark Matter" season 3.

"Dark Matter" season 3 episode 5 titled "Give It Up, Princess" will be another eventful one for the crew as they are set to search for an important file that would set a prisoner free.

According to the synopsis for "Dark Matter" episode 5, "the crew must rescue kidnapped royalty to retrieve a file which could halt intergalactic war."

Talbor's girlfriend, and also a friend of Adrian (Mishka Thebaud), will be held captive by a professional wrestler, who is also a rival of Talbor. The crew must give up a particular data file, which contains top secret information about a Ferrous battle fleet construction, in exchange of the prisoner's freedom. While the crew is willing to help, they will encounter a problem in retrieving the said file as Adrian does not exactly know where it is hidden.

It is going to be a wild goose chase as the crew roams all over the galaxy to track down the file, which is said to be the key to stopping an intergalactic war. This means episode 5 is going to set up the long-promised war.

As for the sixth episode, it is said that familiar faces from the past will be coming back to wreak havoc and force the crew to act fast to save their already dented reputations. It is also going to seemingly pit the Raza crew against each other when their other dimensional doppelgangers steal some weapons, which the original crew will then have to retrieve.

In the trailer released for season 3 episode 6 titled "One Last Card to Play," Ryo (Alex Mallari Jr.) is angry and it looks like he will try to get back at those who have wronged him, which means trouble for the crew.

"Dark Matter" stars Mishka Thebaud, Marc Bendavid, Melissa O'Neil, Alex Mallari Jr., Anthony Lemke, Roger Cross, Jodelle Ferland, and Zoie Palmer.