'Dark Matter' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Friends Become Enemies in 'One Last Card to Play'

Facebook/darkmatterseries Promotional banner for Syfy's space opera, "Dark Matter," featuring the crew of the starship Raza.

The past haunts the crew of starship Raza on the next episode of Syfy's space opera, "Dark Matter."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "One Last Card to Play," familiar faces from the past will return to bring havoc to the crew. This comes in the midst of Two (Melissa O'Neil) and company's attempt to salvage what's left of their already damaged reputations. Will they be able to clear their names, or will they ultimately be arrested for an assassination attempt they did not do?

Four (Alex Mallari Jr ) is determined to round up the conspirators involved in the failed assassination attempt, as teased in the official trailer for the episode. He has been targeted and made to look weak, and he has no intention of just sitting on it and let things slide. He is responding with force, just as Two has already figured out. The emperor will not stop until he has made a "big show of stomping out any disloyalty."

An advance review by Spoiler TV also teases that the episode will be one that is "high intensity and action filled." Viewers can expect to see a handful of unexpected plot twists that will take the narrative in very interesting and confusing turns. One plot point that was left in the air in the previous season will finally be resolved in the midst of the ensuing chaos. The answer, however, may not be something that viewers expect.

The episode will be pitting friends against each other, while enemies band together for a common goal. The ensuing battle will draw lines while also setting up some significantly big plot points that can be tackled in the future.

The end of the upcoming episode will bring about some major changes to the crew while the fate of one member will be left in the air.

"Dark Matter" season 3 episode 5 airs on Friday, July 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on Syfy.