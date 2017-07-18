'Dark Matter' Season 3 Spoilers: Ferrous Corp Launches an Attack at the Raza

Facebook / DarkMatterSeries "Dark Matter" season 3 to feature more twists and turns

The lives of the people of Raza are in grave danger on the next episode of "Dark Matter" season 3.

Based on the trailer of the episode called "Hot Chocolate," Sarah (Natalie Brown) issued a warning to Five (Jodelle Ferland) to tell the latter that someone is about to reach her.

SyFy also released a sneak peek of the upcoming episode where the inhabitants of Raza are also seen having an argument among themselves about what to do with their trade and political situations, until the Ferrous Corp attacks them. This prompts Six (Roger Cross) to gather the rest of the troops to retaliate and protect their ship.

The eighth episode of "Dark Matter" season 3 is slated to air on SyFy on Friday, July 21, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, actress Melissa O'Neil revealed in an interview with Khaleej Times that the series will continue exploring deeper into each character in the upcoming episodes of "Dark Matter" season 3.

"The character I have the pleasure of portraying is called 'Two.' She is the captain of the Raza (the ship our crew lives on) and is an intelligent, natural leader who is a master fighter and tends to not suffer fools lightly," the Canadian actress stated. "Through the first season, we do end up seeing much of her backstory and, to avoid any spoilers for those who have not yet joined us, suffice it to say, a rather substantial reveal leads Two to question just who she really is. Or, rather, what she is."

The actress also revealed that she is very different from the character she portrays on screen, and would like to tell Two that she should lighten up and relax sometimes since she and the rest of the Raza crew have already been through a lot during the show's entire three seasons.