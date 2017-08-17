'Dark Matter' Season 3 Spoilers: Ryo and Former Crew Mates Reunite

Facebook/darkmatterseries Promotional banner for Syfy’s space opera, “Dark Matter,” featuring the crew of the starship Raza.

Ryo Ishida (Alex Mallari Jr.), the Emperor of Zairon, is in a desperate situation since a certain goal will convince him to reunite with his former crew mates.

"My Final Gift to You" is going to be "Dark Matter" season 3's penultimate episode. With the current season concluding, many are speculating that fans might also see Ryo's adventure coming to an end to open up a new story for the franchise.

Meanwhile, in the remaining episodes of "Dark Matter" season 3, Ryo's struggle is now focused on his "final attempt to secure the Blink Drive and his victory over Pyr." This situation will force him to approach his former allies and ask for their help in accomplishing his goal.

In a 21-second trailer, Ryo was seen calling his former teammates where he said: "I want you to come to Zairon. Join us for dinner."

As Emily, aka Five (Jodelle Ferland), watched in shock, she uttered: "You have her." And by that, she meant Ryo had taken Portia, aka Two (Melissa O'Neil), as hostage. Marcus, aka Three (Anthony Lemke), did not buy it and told the others, "It's a trap." However, the next scene in the sneak peek showed Portia in danger as Ryo's men surround her at swordpoint.

The trailer ended with Imperial Royal Guard commander Misaki Han-Shireikan (Ellen Wong) saying (with a smirk): "Welcome to Zairon." That hinted Portia's crewmates were more likely making the trip to see Ryo despite their hesitations.

Carter Matt suggested that this might also hint the demise of Ryo. However, the possibility of living with his other identity as Four was also considered.

Meanwhile, the same trailer also showed The Android warning Arrian (Kyle Mac): "A revolution against humanity is doomed to failure before it even begins." However, Arrian disagreed with confidence and said: "That's where you're wrong, Android."

"Dark Matter" season 3's penultimate episode airs on Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on Syfy.