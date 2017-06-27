'Dark Matter' Season 3 Spoilers: Time Loops and Visions Abound

"Dark Matter," the Canadian science fiction series seamlessly blending comedy with space opera, has just aired the fourth episode of its third season. The series has been known to pay homage to classic sci-fi films and series, and this episode is no different.

Scyfy/Dark MatterA scene from "Dark Matter's" episode 13.

Fans last saw the crew of the Raza get entangled with an independence movement where Six (Roger Cross) decided to leave the Raza. He was replaced by Adrian (Mishka Thébaud) on the Raza as it embarks on another voyage of humor and science fiction mumbo jumbo.

This time Showrunner Joseph Mallozzi chose to pay homage to Harold Ramis's 1993 film "Groundhog Day" and delve into the concept of a time loop. As the Raza crew go about their daily lives, Three (Anthony Lemke) is picked to be the lucky crew member who will have his memory intact.

The good thing about the episode is it doesn't show the times where he starts to realize what is going on. Instead, it shows him already acknowledging that there is a time loop and is already trying to find a way to end it.

What follows next is a succession of humorous events where Three, given that he knows time will reset itself, tries out things he would be unable to under normal circumstances. After all, he might not just get another chance like this in "Dark Matter."

But of course everything must end and they soon figure out a way to stop it. But not before Three uses his foreknowledge to thwart the threat posed by one of Ryo's (Alex Mallari Jr.) mercenary.

But while their current predicament has ended, Android experiences a short vision of a terrible future. This vision could foretell what will happen further into the season or possibly even the series.

The vision seems to foretell what sounds like a battle that involves a conspiracy within Dwarf Star Technologies and the involvement of black ships and the so-called Accelerated. The demise of the Raza's crew was also foretold, as was the end of Ryo's reign as Emperor.

For now, Android has this information locked up in her head. Whether she shares this with the rest of the crew, fans will find out soon enough. "Dark Matter" airs every Friday 10:00 p.m. on SyFy.