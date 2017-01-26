'Dark Souls 3' DLC News: Developers Tease New Enemies, Items Included In 'Ringed City' Expansion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Developers finally revealed that the second downloadable content pack for "Dark Souls 3" – now officially known as "The Ringed City" – is coming to the game in March. They have also begun to hint at what features it will be adding.

Twitter courtesy of Dark Souls'The Ringed City' will be released for 'Dark Souls 3' on March 28

First, the announcement trailer for the DLC offered a few clues with regards to what new enemies players will have to face.

From the looks of things, these enemies seem to be pretty varied to say the least, so players will likely need to formulate several plans of attack as well if they are to survive their offensive onslaughts.

If that wasn't enough, developers offered an even closer look at one new enemy in particular.

In a tweet, developers shared a new image showcasing what appears to be some kind of overgrown, fly-like enemy, with appendages long enough to take a player's life even from a distance.

When it comes to enemies, it certainly seems as though "The Ringed City" will be able to deliver enough nightmarish foes to keep "Dark Souls 3" players busy for quite some time.

Developers also showed off some new items players may be able to find while they are exploring the different locations featured in "The Ringed City." It's an impressive-looking set of items and players will likely be looking all over the place for these once the DLC pack is released.

Players can also look forward to learning new spells and seeing other interesting features from this upcoming game expansion.

"The Ringed City" is the second and currently final DLC pack set to be released for the famously challenging role-playing game and players can get it as part of the season pass.

"Dark Souls 3" players can look forward to exploring "The Ringed City" once it is officially released for the game on March 28.