'Dark Souls 3' Gameplay News: Full Base Game, DLCs, Season Pass Bundled Together as Send-Off for Game Series

Game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has just released the bundled edition of the action role-playing video game (RPG) "Dark Souls III."

YouTube/PlayStation A screenshot from the launch trailer for the action role-playing video game “Dark Souls III – The Ringed DLC.”

The game, which was created and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki for renowned Japanese game developer FromSoftware, sends the player through the Kingdom of Lothric on a quest to rekindle the First Flame that is the only thing that's been keeping the Age of Dark at bay.

The player, who plays as the Ashen One, will have to return the Lords of Cinder along with Prince Lothric back to their thrones in the Firelink Shrine in order to achieve their objective.

The path to the shrine is littered with crestfallen warriors, powerful sorcerers, dutiful knights and other characters who will either try to put a stop to the quest or help the player advance through the vast, twisted and interconnected world of the game.

The newly released "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades" edition has bundled together the "Dark Souls III" base game along with the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City downloadable contents (DLCs) into one ultimate package priced at $49.99. The title also comes with the Season Pass content.

The bundle officially draws the curtain on the critically-acclaimed and genre-defining series that has been awarded the 2016 Golden Joystick Award's Ultimate Game of the Year, as well as the 2017 DICE Awards for RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year.

Like its predecessors, "Dark Souls III" presents the player with numerous bosses that exhibit repetitive patterns and behaviors that he or she must learn in order to eventually bring these villains down. There are also weapons, items and armors that can give the player significant buffs and other benefits to either withstand an enemy attack or launch their own retaliations.

The "Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades" bundle is available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Watch the official English trailer on the Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube channel.