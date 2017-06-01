'Dark Souls 3' News: New RPG 'The Surge' Almost Similar to 'Dark Souls'

A new game similar to "Dark Souls 3" is coming out soon. This was confirmed by Deck13 Interactive, the company that developed some of the most popular action role-playing games today, such as "Lord of the Fallen."

YouTube/PlayStationA screenshot from the launch trailer for the action role-playing video game “Dark Souls III – The Ringed DLC.”

According to the game developer, a new action RPG titled "The Surge" is set to arrive soon. However, a number of reports say that it features almost the same experience as "Dark Souls 3" in terms of gameplay, especially when it comes to its combat system.

But while there are claims that Deck13 Interactive used "Dark Souls" as its basis in developing "The Surge," there are also some which say that the upcoming game was influenced by "Bloodborne" when it comes to its gameplay. Both "Bloodborne" and "Dark Souls 3" were created by FromSoftware.

Despite coming from the same developer, there are a number of differences between "Dark Souls 3" and "Bloodborne." Avid gamers noted that the combat system of "Dark Souls 3" is more manageable and has a slower pace compared to that of "Bloodborne's." As for the latter, the game's aggressive and fast-paced combat system is more similar to that of the RPG "Nioh," which was developed by Team Ninja.

According to reports, "The Surge" may have some similarities to "Dark Souls 3" but it will also include more challenges and will feature more brutality. The new game will reportedly involve the use of a special type of exoskeleton in its combat system.

In other "Dark Souls 3" news, a new patch for the game is now available to polish several weapons. Patch 1.14 helps improve weapons either by boosting their power or lowering the stats required to utilize them. The new update includes several bug fixes and other minor changes to the game. It is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.