'Dark Souls 3' News, Update: FromSoftware Releases Patch 1.14, Fixes Massive Issues

Developer FromSoftware has just released a brand-new update to "Dark Souls 3." It is called patch 1.14, which boasts of tons of balance changes and fixes. Here is everything about this new patch in a nutshell.

The highly anticipated patch 1.14 for "Dark Souls 3" has finally arrived.

The studio announced the arrival of the aforementioned "Dark Souls 3" update by releasing the patch notes on the official Reddit community of the game. It is now ready for download on all platforms — PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The patch brings a lot of bug fixes and balance changes, giving the game a significant upgrade in gameplay experience.

One of the issues fixed by the patch is when the spell tends to disappear if either the Seething Chaos or Crystal Hail is utilized by the players twice in succession.It also fixed the infamous issue in which two Spears of the Church were usually summoned in the Ringed City. The inaccessibility of the content's street bonfires has also been fixed by the video game company.

Apart from the above-mentioned fixes in "Dark Souls 3," the patch also brings a handful of changes. For instance, in player-versus-player (PvP) battles, the second attack of the so-called Call to Stone, a skill for Ledo's Great Hammer, can now be easily canceled. This can be done by rolling immediately once players successfully deliver a different attack to the in-game enemy.

The highly talked about animation cancels have also arrived to the game. However, this does not apply to the Rose of Ariandel. There is also a decrease in the game's rotation capabilities, specifically in the Ringed Knight Paired Greatswords.

Unfortunately, the infamous respec glitch is yet to be fixed. It is still available in the game despite the arrival of the new patch. The studio has yet to comment on it but is expected to bring a fix to the issue.