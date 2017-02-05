'Dark Souls 3' News, Update: New Patch Coming This Week; Server Maintenance Times

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

FromSoftware will release a new update for "Dark Souls 3" to address the lingering issues in the game and ultimately provide fans a better gaming experience.

Bandai Namco EntertainmentA promotional image or "Dark Souls 3"

The new update, which will be rolled out on Feb. 8, introduces major changes in the gameplay although the focus is improving the player vs. player side of "Dark Souls 3."

Thanks to this "Dark Souls 3" update, players will no longer be able to invade or be invaded during a boss battle. Additionally, the update is also taking away the glitch in which players can enchant weapons, which are normally ineligible for it.

The "Dark Souls 3" players will also no longer have to worry about display glitches when using items while casting magic. The issue that enables canceling immediately into a second magic spell after casting the first one was also dealt with.

The final two fixes in the "Dark Souls 3" update eliminates the issue in which the first part of a skill action could be skipped and where a single item could be used indefinitely.

In taking away glitches that "Dark Souls 3" players would want to keep in the game, such as the Boss Room invasions glitch, the community manager had this to say. "I know some of you guys really liked the Boss Room invasions glitch, however this was not part of the game originally, and you must understand that it was frustrating for a part of the playerbase," he wrote on Reddit.

"I know this isn't something you like to hear, but not every Dark Souls players is as dedicated and informed as you guys. It's not a reflex to go look up something you don't understand when it happens. We have also received a lot of customer support request to explain it and straight out complains," he went on to say.

Before the "Dark Souls 3" patch rolls out, there will first be server maintenance. For the PC, it will be on Feb. 8, 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. PST (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. JST or 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST).

For the PlayStation 4, the times are on Feb. 7, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST (Feb. 8m, 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. CST or Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. JST. The Xbox One schedule is Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. PST (Feb. 8, 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. CST or Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. JST.