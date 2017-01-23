'Dark Souls 3' Rumors: DLC 2 Could Be Nearing Its Official Release

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Dark Souls 3" players are on the hunt for any new bits of information related to the game's second downloadable content pack, and there's a chance that the details they are seeking may be shared sooner rather than later.

Twitter courtesy of Dark Souls'Dark Souls 3's' second DLC pack is expected to be released within the early part of this year

According to a recent report from SegmentNext, publisher Bandai Namco is apparently set to host an event, and among the things that may be discussed then could be the new add-on.

Unfortunately, even if the game's new expansion pack really is set to be featured at an upcoming event, that doesn't necessarily mean that the official unveiling will take place by then.

It's possible that the event will just be a private screening of the DLC pack.

Still, there could be some good news here for all "Dark Souls 3" players.

If the DLC pack is at a point where it can now be showcased even just to a few people, then that could mean that the official reveal will take place in the not too distant future.

While developers have not shared those DLC details just yet, there's a chance that a few things about it may have already been discovered.

In a recently uploaded video, YouTuber "Sanadsk" discussed some interesting details apparently hidden in the game's files.

According to "Sanadsk," there were apparently some things included in the files that were pointing to something known as "Miyako no Mouja." Roughly translated, "Miyako no Mouja" becomes "The City of the Dead," and "Sanadsk" notes that this could very well be the name of the next DLC pack.

After making these discoveries, "Sanadsk" reached the conclusion that these are indicators that the next expansion will be set in Londor.

"Dark Souls 3" players should be able to find out even more about this new DLC pack sometime in the near future, and they may even be able to play it not too long from now, as it is expected to be released sometime within the early part of this year.