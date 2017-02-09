'Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City' News: Teaser Shows All-New Fearsome Enemies

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gamers are getting excited over the new gameplay footage released by Bandai Namco for "Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City." The action role-playing video game will be made available in the market next month.

Facebook/DarkSoulsOfficialBandai Namco has released the video teaser for "Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City."

Last January, the Japan-based video game publisher announced their plans for the second and final downloadable content for the "Dark Souls 3" series. According to the official plot synopsis released, the role-playing game will be set at the end of the Age of Fire. Players will be exploring the fabled Ringed City, where they will battle against ancient beasts and a range of new characters. They will have a host of new weapons and magic to use for survival and to succeed in the mission of unearthing the "secrets of the past."

Jason Enos, the marketing director of Bandai America, has teased that the game would be explosive.

"'Dark Souls III: The Ringed City' brings players toe-to-claw against massive beasts in a twisted descent into the bowels of the end of the world. FromSoftware has crafted visually arresting environments that evoke a sense of destroyed beauty and nail biting encounters that will leave players breathless for more," Enos said, according to The Nerd Stash.

The teaser video gives the players a taste of how the new game will play out. There are different locations to explore and fearsome enemies to defeat. In the clip, the boss battles a giant winged beast. Purple ghosts can also be glimpsed, as well as a huge creature that shoots flames.

"Dark Souls III: The Ringed City" is scheduled to be released for all platforms on March 28. It reportedly costs $14.99 on its own or as part of the $25 Season Pass. Meanwhile, a new patch for "Dark Souls 3" has recently been launched. Update 1.10 is set to fix various bugs in the game, including the issue on player invasion during a boss battle.