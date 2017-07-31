'Dark Souls' Trilogy News: Game Series Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Record Collection

YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America The highly anticipated patch 1.14 for "Dark Souls 3" has finally arrived.

Fans of the "Dark Souls" trilogy are in for a huge treat. Last week, publisher Bandai Namco announced that the game series will be getting its own limited edition record collection, titled "Dark Souls—The Vinyl Trilogy."

These days, it is getting to be the norm for gaming companies to release sound tracks of video games on vinyl records. This is especially true after the vinyl trend unexpectedly came back from the depths of music history.

"Dark Souls" is set to take full advantage of the new fashionable format as the game series will have its official soundtracks released again on LP. According to Bandai Namco, the "Dark Souls'" upcoming limited edition record collection will come in the form of a nine-disc vinyl boxed set and will be limited to 2000 copies only.

The limited vinyl collection will reportedly feature more than five hours of music compiled in nine vinyl records. In its official announcement, Bandai Namco revealed that the collection is made up of songs composed by series composers Motoi Sakuraba and Yuka Kitamura. Avid "Dark Souls" fans know that they were the same artists behind the orchestral themes of the game that takes players to sinister and dramatic settings.

The nine-vinyl collection is made up of two disks for the first installment of "Dark Souls," four for "Dark Souls II," and three disks for "Dark Souls III."

As if the vinyl collection was not enough, Bandai Namco also aims to put up a new online store in autumn, where fans of the game series can obtain the original soundtracks. Fans can expect to have an immersive listening experience since the music will be produced from a premium soundstage.

Bandai Namco has yet to announce how much the vinyl collection will cost, but there are speculations that it will cost at least 100 British pounds or about $132.